Thai economy 'most tiresome' thing in 2024: poll

Shoppers walk past food stalls and eateries at Wang Lang market located opposite Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Most Thai people say economic, cybercrime and political problems were the three most tiresome things in 2024 but they were happy with their life overall during the year, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The survey sought to sample public opinion on “Things that you felt fed up with in 2024”. The answers were as follows:

• 52.14% of the respondents chose economic problems that had negative impacts on their income and well-being

• 28.09% cybercrimes, such as call centre scams and hacking

• 27.86% political disorder both inside and outside parliament

• 21.60% the spread of illicit drugs

• 14.89% energy prices

• 13.59% environmental problems and disasters

• 13.44% health problems and epidemics

• 12.98% crimes and public safety

• 12.90% prices of agricultural produce

• 12.75% said they had nothing to feel tired of

• 11.45% social conflicts

• 9.85% corruption from top down

• 9.69% traffic congestion

• 5.57% unfairness in the justice system

• 4.81% unjust promotions and reshuffles in bureaucracy

• 2.06% war and global geopolitical conflicts

When asked to rate their happiness in 2024, the answers were as follows:

• 39.92% of the respondents said they were relatively happy with their personal life, family and work – not experiencing challenges in life.

• 32.52% relatively unhappy due to having financial problems caused by higher costs of living and feeling sick of domestic political uncertainty.

• 18.17% very happy because things in life went smoothly and they were in good health and had nothing to worry about.

• 9.39% not happy at all because they had higher debt from economic weakness, and living life was difficult and did not go as planned.

The poll was conducted on Dec 16-18 on 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.