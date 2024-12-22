Thailand's mangrove forests to be land-tax exempt

Listen to this article

Mangrove forests will soon be exempt from land tax to empower the country’s marine ecological system and rich biodiversity, says the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

DMCR chief Pinsak Surasawadi said the cabinet recently approved a proposal for waiving tax on privately owned virgin mangrove forests to mitigate the problems of fertile wetlands being transformed into agricultural land. Under the Land and Building Tax Act 2019, any property classified as vacant land or not being used properly must be taxed at a higher rate than areas used for agriculture. As a result, DMCR often finds landowners turning their mangrove lands into agricultural land to avoid high taxes, Mr Pinsak said.

However, he said mangrove land contributes to society much more than farming or aquaculture, for example.

It is a nursery ground for young aquatic animals and a natural barrier to protect the lives and properties along the coast from natural disasters. It also helps prevent coastal erosion while absorbing carbon dioxide.

The DMCR said there are 1.1 million rai of mangrove land under the department’s care nationwide, much of which has been turned into aquatic farms. Mr Pinsak said the DMCR has been working with state agencies, including the Fiscal Policy Office under the Finance Ministry and the Local Administration Department under the Interior Ministry, to conserve mangrove zones. “The cabinet has agreed in principle to exempt land tax collection on green areas, which include mangrove forests,” he said.

The area to be classified as a green area must be covered with vegetation as the main component and recognised as beneficial to the environment, ecosystem, and people’s quality of life such as being registered as part of the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Program (T-VER). The land must not be used for profit, except for trade in carbon credits certified by the Greenhouse Gas Management Organization Board. The land tax regulation takes effect on Jan 1.

Mr Pinsak said the department is also providing mangrove sprouts to encourage people to plant the trees on their land, as part of the attempt to enhance the fertility of mangrove forests.