New model for custody procedures

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has partnered with the United Kingdom to support a project aimed at improving custody procedures, safety standards, and living conditions for detainees at police stations.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, the RTP inspector-general; David Thomas, the British Charge d'Affaires; David Lawes, an adviser to the UK's interior minister, and representatives of Northumbria Police met online on Friday to review the project's progress.

The RTP has designated Pathumwan police station and Muang Chanthaburi station as pilot stations to adopt a UK-based model for enhancing safety standards and quality of life for detainees.

Pol Gen Thatchai said Thai police and their UK counterparts have been exchanging knowledge, conducting joint studies and working together on development initiatives since July.

The project focuses on four key measures, he said.

These are detention facility upgrades, such as increasing security in detention areas and establishing specific zones for searching, interrogation, and first aid treatment, all based on human rights principles.

A risk assessment will be carried out to evaluate the physical and mental risks of suspects, with the goal of reducing the likelihood of violence or injury during custody.

Information about detainees, including their health conditions and activities during detention, will be recorded to ensure safety, transparency, and accountability. Detainees will also be monitored by CCTV to enhance safety, Pol Gen Thatchai said.

The project is also piloting the use of body cameras for officers and a digital data management system to improve efficiency and safety.

Pol Gen Thatchai said the reforms represent a big step in building public trust, particularly in the handling of detainees, by preventing torture, illegal actions, and injuries or fatalities during detention.

"In the future, we plan to develop an electronic system for documenting detainee management," he said.