Siriraj launches platform for surgical teaching

Doctors from Mahidol University are taught using 3D Anatomy Software and Virtual Reality for Facial Injections technology at a workshop. photos by Siriraj Hospital

Mahidol University's Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital has launched a groundbreaking training platform using virtual reality to teach medical procedures involving facial anatomy to reduce reliance on traditional cadaver-based approaches.

Details were unveiled during the "Advancing Education with 3D Anatomy Software and Virtual Reality for Facial Injections" workshop held earlier this month in collaboration with South Korea's SurgiMind Inc.

Dr Apichat Asavamongkolkul, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, emphasised the faculty's commitment to modernising medical education using technology.

"One of the faculty's core missions is to produce graduates, healthcare professionals and specialised physicians who can meet future demand," he said.

"Today, technology plays a crucial role in the medical field. It enables more learning efficiency while minimising resource consumption."

Dr Rungsima Wanitphakdeedecha, head of the faculty's Department of Dermatology and Siriraj Skin Laser Center, said medical students started practising facial procedures using tomato skins to simulate human facial skin.

They then progress to synthetic models featuring artificial skin before advancing to cadaver-based training.

However, cosmetic procedures like botulinum toxin and dermal filler injections consume cadaver resources, prompting the search for alternative training methods, Dr Rungsima said.

This led to a collaboration with SurgiMind in 2019, she said.

Kim Il, CEO of SurgiMind, said the latest surgical innovation involves mixed reality (MR), which combines VR and augmented reality.

He said the platform allows students to use specialised holographic glasses to visualise and manipulate 3D anatomical models in real-world environments. This immersive technology enables hands-on practice in a simulated clinical setting.

Mr Kim added the programme's developers are also developing human models used for simulating facial procedures. They are expected to be introduced within two years.

As an online platform, the programme is accessible to Mahidol University students free of charge. Plans for international expansion and gamification are underway, to help ensure students enjoy an engaging, modern educational experience.

"This initiative exemplifies Siriraj Hospital's dedication to advancing medical education, research and healthcare services, and driving global progress in medical innovation and healthcare training," Mr Kim said.