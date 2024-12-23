Bangkok rail service hours extended to 2am on New Year's Day

People prepare to board a Blue Line train at Bang Wa station. (Photo: Watcharawit Phudork)

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) will extend the service hours of its four main lines by an extra two hours on New Year’s Eve.

The MRTA said trains on the Purple, Blue, Yellow and Pink Lines would run until 2am on Jan 1 to facilitate people who plan to attend New Year countdown celebrations.

The last train will leave each line's departure and terminal stations at 2am.

Park-and-ride facilities will also stay open until 1am on Jan 2 along the Purple, Blue, Yellow and Green lines, and 2am on the Pink Line, free of charge to encourage use of public transportation.