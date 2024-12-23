DSI hands huge iCon Group case report to prosecutors

Listen to this article

Luxury vehicles, including a McLaren and a Rolls-Royce, with a total value of 220 million baht that were seized from The iCon Group suspects, parked outside the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok in October. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Department of Special Investigation on Monday sent its 340,000-page case report on The iCon Group to public prosecutors, targeting 18 suspects and the company itself on four counts.

DSI director-general Yutthana Praedam said four vans and six pickup trucks were needed to carry the documents to the attorney-general's office.

The 19 suspects are accused of public fraud, computer crime, fraudulent borrowing (a pyramid scheme) and breaching the Direct Sales and Marketing Act.

The DSI was separately investigating possible money-laundering and violation of tax and accounting laws in relation to The iCon Group case, he said.

According to Pol Maj Yutthana, 7,875 people filed complaints against The iCon Group and claimed to have lost 1.64 billion baht in total through investments in the company's products for direct sale and marketing.

The DSI impounded assets worth 747 million baht from suspects for future compensation. The seized assets included real estate and luxury vehicles.

The investigation report submitted to prosecutors on Monday included statements from 50 witnesses on behalf of the suspects.

The DSI would look for additional assets hidden by the suspects, press charges against the heads of other dealership networks selling iCon Group products and check if any complainants and their witnesses were facing threats, Pol Maj Yutthana said.

After receiving the documents from the DSI, Sakkasem Nisaiyok, spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), said the DSI charged that the alleged offences occurred between Aug 12, 2020 and Aug 31, 2024.

He said extension of the suspects' detention periods would end on Jan 8 or 9, 2025, and the OAG was aware that the case had drawn the attention of the public. When the prosecutors make their decision on the indictment it would be announced.

Several celebrities were among the 18 people earlier arrested in response to the large number of complaints from people invited to invest in The iCon Group products and promised highly profitable direct sales, but who instead suffered huge losses.

Several celebrities had told meetings of potential dealers that they had accumulated huge wealth through The iCon Group business.

It was reported there were several hundred thousand dealers, recruited in Thailand and other countries.

The iCon Group founder and CEO Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul earlier said that his company was serious in making products, mostly dietary supplements, for dealers to sell, but sales depended on the dealers’ individual performances. He is among the detained suspects.