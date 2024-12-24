Military downsizing gets nod

Listen to this article

The Defence Council on Monday approved a white paper that outlines a plan to downsize the armed forces and reduce spending on weapons.

At its last meeting of the year, the council chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reviewed the strategic plan for 2026-2037, which sets the direction of the military.

Mr Phumtham said agencies under the Defence Ministry's jurisdiction have their own strategic plans, which do not contradict one another.

However, to achieve the goal of military downsizing, they all must operate under a unified direction and in line with a national strategy, he said.

The council also acknowledged a bill to amend the Defence Act prepared by former defence minister Sutin Klungsang, he said.

The bill, which has received some feedback, would be improved before being resubmitted to the Defence Council for reconsideration, he said.

As part of the process, it would then be forwarded to the cabinet for approval and later proposed to the House.

Mr Phumtham said the deputy defence minister and the defence permanent secretary were assigned to oversee the matter.

He said the council also discussed the global situation and agreed the country would maintain its neutral stance and act in the national interest.

Voluntary enlistment and disaster rescue operations were also topics brought up during the meeting, he added.

Defence Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng said on Monday the white paper would provide a framework for developing military preparedness and cohesion.

The framework would enable each unit to formulate plans and projects and create a better understanding of the military's role, he said.

Maj Gen Thanathip said the armed forces have begun downsizing, and personnel will be reduced by 5% in 2027.

Through an early retirement programme, the ministry aims to reduce the number of generals holding specialist positions and officers at the operation level by 50% by 2028.

The plan also includes limiting the number of personnel from the ministry's education institutes, adjusting the number of conscripts to match mission requirements and threats and replacing military personnel in combat and support units with voluntary recruits.