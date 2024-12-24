Royal event for milestone

The government plans to hold a royal ceremony on Jan 14, when His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn will officially have lived longer than the founder of the Chakri dynasty, King Rama I.

Phra Bat Somdet Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok Maharat, more commonly known by his regnal name Rama I, passed away on Sept 7, 1809, at the age of 72 years, six months and nine days, having lived for 26,469 days, according to Jiraporn Sindhuprai, the minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office.

On Jan 14 next year, His Majesty the King will match the entire lifespan of his ancestor -- a milestone known to Thais as Sama Mongkol.

As such, the public relations committee organising celebrations to mark His Majesty's Sixth Cycle birthday has decided to hold a royal ceremony to mark the occasion, she said.

Merit-making activities and other events will be organised to allow Thais to celebrate the occasion while showing their loyalty and respect to the monarchy, the committee said.

Ms Jiraporn said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has discussed at a recent meeting seven commemorative events proposed to mark Sama Mongkol next year.

She said these events would include sueb chata rituals at Saranrom Park and Wat Pho in Bangkok, a renovation of Wat Sangkat Rattanakhiri in Uthai Thani, a Khon performance at the Rama I Monument at the Memorial Bridge, tree planting activities at King Rama IX Memorial Park, and the launch of commemorative coins.