Drink-driver kills policeman, injures students, parents outside school

The Honda CR-V, centre left, rests on its side against the fence in front of Ban Don Kwang School in Nakhon Ratchasima after ploughing through the crowd late Monday afternoon. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - An intoxicated 75-year-old drove his car into a crowd in front of a school, killing a policeman and injuring nine other people, late Monday afternoon.

The injured included four students, along with four parents collecting their children and a vendor. Three of the students' injuries were reported to be serious.

Pol Maj Gen Narongrit Dansuwan, the provincial police chief, said on Tuesday that Somsak Asaichao had been arrested at the scene. He was denied police bail and was being held in custody.

After drinking at a party on Monday, the old and intoxicated man had driven his car into the crowd in front of Ban Don Kwang School on Phetmatula Road in tambon Hua Talay of Muang district about 4.15pm, when students were leaving to go home, he said.

Mr Somsak's Honda CR-V car crashed into other vehicles and also killed Pol Lt Wimut Tansupho, a 57-year-old deputy traffic chief inspector of Muang Nakhon Ratchasima police station. Nine other people were injured, four students, four parents and a meat ball vendor, he said. Three of the students were seriously injured.

His vehicle came to a stop on its side, nose into the school fence, beside a vendor's stall.

Pol Maj Gen Narongrit said Mr Somsak faced charges including drunk driving causing death and injury, which carried a jail term of up to 10 years and/or maximum fine of 200,000 baht.

The suspect was being held at Muang Nakhon Ratchasima police station. He allegedly told police that he was unaware of the accident he had caused.

Ban Don Kwang School was closed on Tuesday. Teachers were attending funeral rites for the dead police officer.