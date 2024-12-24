New speed limits for Bangkok drivers

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has set a new maximum speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour for most roads in the city, exempting major thoroughfares, and 50kph near the Grand Palace, effective immediately.
The MPB said the new regulation, published in Royal Gazette on Monday, would improve traffic discipline and reduce road accidents in residential areas. It took effect on Tuesday.
The new 60kph speed limit applies to all but 13 major roads. The exempt roads are:
- Vibhavadi Rangsit Road
- Bang Na-Trat Road
- Srinakarin Road
- Phahon Yothin Roa
- Ram Intra Road
- Ratchaphruek Road
- Baromratchonnanee Road
- Kanlapaphruek Road
- Rom Klao Road
- Suwinthawong Road
- Chaengwattana Road
- Rama III Road
- Srinakarin-Rom Klao Road (new)
On the following 10 roads close to the Palace the speed limit is now 50kph, with an additional "no honking of horns" stipulation:
- Ratchadamnoen Nai Road
- Na Phra That Road
- Prachan Road
- Na Phra Lan Road
- Sanam Chai Road
- Kalayana Maitri Road
- Thai Wang Road
- Maha Rat Road
- Rachini Road
- Setthakan Road
On roads where the posted speed limit is already 45kph, this limit still applies.