New speed limits for Bangkok drivers

Motorists cross Ratchathewi intersection on Phaya Thai Road in Bangkok on Nov 9, 2024. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has set a new maximum speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour for most roads in the city, exempting major thoroughfares, and 50kph near the Grand Palace, effective immediately.

The MPB said the new regulation, published in Royal Gazette on Monday, would improve traffic discipline and reduce road accidents in residential areas. It took effect on Tuesday.

The new 60kph speed limit applies to all but 13 major roads. The exempt roads are:

Vibhavadi Rangsit Road

Bang Na-Trat Road

Srinakarin Road

Phahon Yothin Roa

Ram Intra Road

Ratchaphruek Road

Baromratchonnanee Road

Kanlapaphruek Road

Rom Klao Road

Suwinthawong Road

Chaengwattana Road

Rama III Road

Srinakarin-Rom Klao Road (new)

On the following 10 roads close to the Palace the speed limit is now 50kph, with an additional "no honking of horns" stipulation:

Ratchadamnoen Nai Road

Na Phra That Road

Prachan Road

Na Phra Lan Road

Sanam Chai Road

Kalayana Maitri Road

Thai Wang Road

Maha Rat Road

Rachini Road

Setthakan Road

On roads where the posted speed limit is already 45kph, this limit still applies.