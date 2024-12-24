Man severely injured by runaway truck wheel

The runaway wheel of the trailer truck that gravely injured a 38-year-old man in Chon Buri on Tuesday. (Photo Chon Buri Story Facebook page)

CHON BURI - A 38-year-old deliveryman was gravely injured when hit by a big, rolling wheel that had come off a passing trailer truck on Tuesday.

The incident occurred about midday on Phan Thong-Ban Bueng Road in tambon Nong Hong of Phan Thong district.

Police and rescuers from Nithitham Maneerat Foundation were directed to the scene.

They reported finding a man, identified as Wittaya Dangkrajang, unconscious on top of parcels in the back of a box pickup truck.

Mr Wittaya's colleague Kamon Thanupong, 42, said they were making a delivery to a roadside store. He was still inside the store when he saw Wittaya hit by a large wheel as he took a box from inside the truck.

A trailer truck was parked about 5 metres from the store when police arrived.

Mr Wittaya did not respond to first aid, according to rescuers. He was rushed to Phan Thong hospital. Local media reported his condition as "fifty-fifty".

The 47-year-old semi-trailer driver, identified only as Chart, told police he was initially unaware the wheel had come off. There were no warning signs when he checked the truck’s condition, as he did every morning, he said.

Investigation was continuing, Pol Lt Col Bunchuen Sarasuk of Phan Thong police said.