Private sector backs wage rise

The private sector says the recently approved minimum wage adjustment is acceptable, but suggests the government come up with certain measures to help alleviate burdens on small businesses.

The highest rate of 400 baht per day will be applied to four provinces -- Phuket, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong -- and Koh Samui district in Surat Thani, a source says.

For Muang Chiang Mai and Hat Yai districts, the minimum wage will increase to 380 baht. Workers in Bangkok and six adjacent provinces will get a minimum wage of 372 baht.

A 2% increase will apply to workers in 67 other provinces.

The new wage levels, approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, will take effect from Jan 1.

Poj Aramwattananont, first vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and the Board of Trade of Thailand, on Tuesday said the TCC supports the minimum wage boost as stipulated by the law.

The wage committee backed raising the minimum wage to 400 baht in four provinces and one district, with an average overall increase of 2%, which aligns with growth in industrial and service-driven economies.

"The change is appropriate as there has been no change in wage rates for over a year.

"The increase may slightly affect the economy but the government and state agencies must introduce measures to manage and mitigate any effects," said Mr Poj.

The provinces receiving a 400-baht minimum wage were selected based on their economic, industrial and service growth and hence their ability to cope with the wage impost.

However, he said small-scale agricultural and business operators in these provinces may face challenges.

So, the government must step in to provide support to ensure business continuity and mitigate impacts, including in other provinces, Mr Poj said.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said the department is prepared to closely monitor the prices of essential goods and consumer products affected by the wage boost.

Discussions with manufacturers and operators will evaluate how the wage increase affects production costs.

Products likely to be affected include skilled-labour-based items.