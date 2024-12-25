Brics membership advances

The cabinet yesterday acknowledged Thailand's successful bid to join the Brics alliance, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said.

Brics, a bloc of major emerging economies, comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia as full members.

Mr Jirayu said the cabinet acknowledged a letter sent by Thailand to convey to Brics its decision to accept the group's membership invitation.

The invitation was offered by Brics leaders at the 16th Brics three-day summit in the city of Kazan, Russia, that began on Oct 23.

The next step will be for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to inform Russia, the current chair of Brics, of the decision by the end of this year before Russia's chairmanship ends.

The MFA says Brics membership will benefit Thailand by boosting trade, investment, food security, and energy security. Membership will also help increase Thailand's role in promoting international cooperation and multilateralism, the ministry said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa was sent by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to attend a series of Brics meetings in Kazan, Russia, on Oct 24 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Maris was representing Thailand as a Brics partner country. At this meeting, Thailand reaffirmed its determination to elevate its engagement with Brics, as stressed in a letter expressing its interest in joining the bloc as a full member in June, the MFA said.

Thailand is currently one of 13 official Brics partner countries, including Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Partner countries, part of Brics initiatives, work towards becoming full alliance members at a later date.