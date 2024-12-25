Fired workers of auto parts company to get help

Many workers gather outside the Ministry of Labour in Bangkok to protest against being laid off without receiving severance pay. (Photo supplied)

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has pledged full support for 859 former employees of Yarnapund Company Limited who were laid off without receiving severance pay.

The layoffs, announced on Nov 26, have left many struggling financially.

Around 200 affected workers, led by Veerasak Lupa, president of the Yarnapund Workers' Union, submitted a petition to the Ministry of Labour on Tuesday calling for intervention.

Mr Phiphat reassured the workers of the company that manufactures exhaust systems, press parts and tooling, saying his ministry would expedite assistance.

Employees were advised to file complaints with labour inspectors to initiate legal proceedings and gain access to the labour union welfare funds. The ministry will also summon the company's management.

Meanwhile, the Department of Employment (DoE) has been asked to match laid-off workers to new job opportunities. The Social Security Office (SSO) will process unemployment benefits for them worth 50% of monthly wages for up to 180 days.

Compensation disputes arose after the company failed to honour its promise to pay severance in instalments, comprising 70% due last Friday, 20% due this Friday and 10% due on Jan 27.

Protests ensued, with workers rallying outside the company and the owner's home, demanding immediate payment. Demonstrators have set up tents and plan to continue a peaceful protest for at least three days.

One affected worker, Somnuek (surname withheld), 51, who worked for the company for 30 years, expressed deep frustration, highlighting his loyalty to the firm. Forced to vacate his rented room, he now must sleep in front of a local store.

The labour union expressed cautious optimism after the minister promised swift action. However, workers remain resolute, vowing to escalate their protests if results are not seen soon.