Delivery truck falls apart, plunges into canal

The pickup truck, with part of the detached cargo box visible, after it was pulled from the canal in Nakhon Ratchasima's Phimai district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A driver making medical deliveries was rescued with only minor injuries after the pickup truck's cargo box detached, sending the vehicle into a roadside canal, in Phimai district on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred on Liab Khlong Chonprathan Road near the 7-8 kilometre makers in tambon Tha Luang.

Pol Lt Nethirot Piyapiromchai, deputy investigation chief at Phimai, said it was reported about 8.30pm. Police and rescue workers were rushed to the scene.

They found a box pickup truck with Bangkok licence plates in the canal alongside the road. The box cargo container was detached and was lying on the road. Many cardboard boxes containing kidney dialysis solution were scattered over the road.

Driver Uthai Jongniewklang, 56, sustained head and arm injuries. He was given first aid and then sent to Phimai Hospital.

Phalan Truadnok, 56, a nearby resident, told police he heard a loud bang and saw flames on the road. He went to see what happened and saw the pickup truck in the canal, which fortunately held only a small amount of water.

He saw smoke coming from the engine and immediately climbed down into the canal to help the trapped driver, fearing it might catch fire. He and other residents helped the driver from the vehicle before rescue workers arrived.

The injured driver said he was working for a logistics company. He was making deliveries of kidney dialysis solution to hospitals in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The cargo box had suddenly broken free from the bed of the truck, causing him to lose control. The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the canal, Mr Uthai said.

The police investigation into the cause of the accident was continuing.