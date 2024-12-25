Chinese teen arrested for alleged call centre scam

Police detain Minghong Tan, 19, a Chinese national, for alleged involvement in a call centre scam during raids on two condominium rooms in Bangkok on Wednesday. Many SIM boxes and other related devices were seized. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

A 19-year-old Chinese youth accused of involvement in a call centre scam was arrested during police raids in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Metropolitan and immigration police with a warrant issued by the Criminal Court search a room in the Phana Place building in Ramkhamhaeng Soi 24/3 in Hua Mak area of Bang Kapi district.

They found and seized eight new-model SIM boxes, two internet routers, a switch hub, a closed-circuit television camera, a power backup, eight LAN cables and other items.

They then searched another room at AT Ratcha condominium in Din Daeng district and arrested a Chinese teenager, identified later as Minghong Tan, 19, for alleged involvement in a call centre scam.

According to police, Mr Minghong was a member of a scam gang and had rented both rooms. One was used for the SIM boxes and other gear, and the other as an operations office. The arresting team also found lease contracts for 10 other rooms.

Mr Minghong had entered Thailand on a student visa, police said. (continues below)

Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thamsuthee chief of investigation at the Metropolitan Police Bureau, left, leads police to examine items seized from one of the condominium rooms in Bangkok. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thamsuthee, chief of investigation at the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said Mr Minghong denied any involvement in the scam gang. He claimed to be a mere broker, helping other Chinese nationals find and rent rooms.

After questioning, police pressed initial charges of illegally possessing or bringing communication devices into Thailand, setting up a communication radio station without permission, and illegal use of radio frequencies.

The suspect was taken to Hua Mak police station for further investigation and legal action.

The arrest came after a scam victim in Ayutthaya filed a complaint with police via the AOC 1441 hotline centre. The complainant said a person claiming to be a police officer from Buri Ram province had tricked them into transferring 10,600 baht to a given account number.

Investigators learned that the gang had its operations base in the Hua Mak area. Wednesday's raids followed.

The police investigation is ongoing.