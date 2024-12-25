National Artist Khongsak Yuktasevi dies

Khongsak Yuktasevi, a celebrated National Artist in Visual Arts (interior architecture), died peacefully on Wednesday at Rama 9 Hospital at the age of 81.

The announcement was made by Prasop Rian-ngern, director-general of the Department of Cultural Promotion.

Khongsak was internationally renowned for his interior architectural designs, which included residential spaces, hotels, hospitals and iconic buildings in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, South Korea and China. National Artist status was bestowed upon him in 2018.

Notably, he designed the interiors of Bahrain's royal palace in the capital Manama and Singapore Airlines' passenger lounges.

Born on March 15, 1943, Khongsak graduated with a degree in architecture from Silpakorn University, where he gained insights into traditional Thai architecture under the mentorship of Prof Phra Phrombhichitr.

His talent was recognised early, earning awards in architectural design competitions, including the prestigious Association of Siamese Architects Under Royal Patronage (ASA) Book Cover Design Contest and for the design of an exhibition building for a Red Cross Fair at Amporn Gardens.

Throughout his career, Khongsak remained active, focusing on designing world-class hospitals, hotels and residences. He also mentored aspiring designers, sharing his expertise to prepare them for professional success.

Khongsak received numerous accolades, including the 2006 Outstanding Alumni Award from Silpakorn University and the Phra Phrombhichitr Award for bringing fame and prestige to the university.

The Department of Cultural Promotion will announce details of the royal funeral rites and related ceremonies. In accordance with regulations, Khongsak's family will receive financial support and recognition to honour his contributions to Thai art and architecture.