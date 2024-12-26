Trains go pet-friendly as New Year's gift

Listen to this article

The State Railway of Thailand's (SRT) Red Line train service in Bangkok will be pet-friendly on Saturdays and Sundays from Jan 4. One carriage on each train will be designated for people and their pets. The service is being launched in collaboration with Nida Poll, and it is being announced as a New Year's gift.

The rules for travelling with a pet are:

1. Only dogs and cats are allowed.

2. Each passenger may bring only one pet. All must be in proper cages or containers, and the size must not exceed 55cm in width, 37cm in length, 30cm in height.

3. The owners must show a pet identification or vaccination certificate before boarding.

4. Passengers with pets can travel only in the pet-travel-service carriage.

The service will be available only on Saturdays and Sundays.