Healthcare plan in final roll out

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

The fourth and final phase of the so-called "treatment anywhere" 30-baht universal healthcare scheme will kick off in the last 31 provinces of the country on Jan 1, as the nation adopts more digitalised medical services to cut back on waiting times at hospitals.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led Wednesday's launch event. She was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong and Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Since Jan 7 this year, 46 provinces, including Bangkok, have entered the programme to provide greater convenience for patients seeking medical help under the healthcare scheme.

The last phase of the scheme is due to launch on Jan 1 in 31 provinces including Chon Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Surat Thani, Phuket, Sukhothai, and Khon Kaen.

Ms Paetongtarn said the scheme, which the government succeeded in implementing within a year, helps people save on personal medical expenses and prevents them getting into debt to pay for expensive treatments or surgeries.

As technology is advancing in the field of medical services, the universal healthcare scheme is adopting a digital platform to make obtaining treatment even easier, she said.

All medical files and related data on a patient will be linked among hospitals under the scheme so the information can be called up at any facility.

All subscribers need to do is present their ID cards to obtain the medical service.

This enhanced digitalisation allows the public to book medical appointments through a mobile application and, where necessary, receive treatment remotely via telemedicine channels.

Patients with mild symptoms or non-serious conditions do not need to make a trip to a hospital.

They will instead receive consultation with doctors remotely. If any medicine is prescribed, it will be delivered to the patient's home.

The scheme will also create more jobs for delivery drivers at the community level, the prime minister added.

Ms Paetongtarn said improvements in the universal healthcare scheme, also known as the 30-baht scheme, have attracted more people to take advantage of the services on offer.

It saw 80,000 subscribers who never used the scheme before turn to it this year.

Ms Paetongtarn said the government will focus on proactive measures next year to promote people's well-being.

That list includes opening Palliative Care Centres nationwide to support the elderly in light of the nation's ageing society.

The premier said the centres are a boon for employment, with plans afoot to hire at least 15,000 carers. They will be trained to run the centres' operations.

Targets for recruitment are new job seekers and retirees.

The universal healthcare scheme through its vast coverage will work to strengthen public health through a rapid patient screening and timely diagnosis.

People will be given test kits free of charge at pharmacies. The kits are effective in detecting illnesses such as HIV, cervical cancer, liver fluke, and bile duct cancer.

Also earmarked for free distribution are test kits for microalbumin which is a sign of kidney disease, Ms Paetongtarn added.

The prime minister said comprehensive care will be offered to anyone who is suffering from mental health disorders as services nationwide are ramped up. They will be able to access a consultation via an application. More rehabilitation specialists will also be trained, she said.

A City Hall-run hospital in each of the 50 districts of Bangkok will also be upgraded so they can serve people in communities better.