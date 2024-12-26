Airport 'bears' with Christmas spirit

Suvarnabhumi Airport spreads holiday cheer with adorable teddy bears on the baggage claim carousels on Christmas Day. (Photo: Suvarnabhumi Airport)

Suvarnabhumi Airport has been spreading holiday cheer and surprising passengers by adding teddy bears to its baggage claim carousels, offering visitors a special Christmas gift.

This festive activity, organised by the airport, aimed to welcome passengers and create a memorable experience during this festive season, airport authorities said.

On Christmas Eve, Kittipong Kittikachorn, the airport's general manager, and Kittipol Ruayfuphan, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport, also participated in a surprise event for passengers arriving on Thai Airways flight TG 466 from Melbourne.

The airport enhanced the festive atmosphere by filling the main passenger terminal and the SAT-1 building with Christmas and New Year decorations.

Passengers are also invited to participate in a raft of activities for a chance to win special gifts.

Live music performances have been held from Christmas Eve till today at Concourse D in the International Departure Hall, on the 4th floor (East and West wings).

The airport said it wishes all passengers a safe journey and hopes they start the new year with smiles on their faces.