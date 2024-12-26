Hoar frost greets Doi Inthanon visitors for 5th time

Listen to this article

Frost on the leaves at Doi Inthanon mountaintop in Chom Thong district of Thailand's Chiang Mai province on Thursday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - Hoar frost, or moey khab, has been rimming the grass to greet visitors on top of Doi Inthanon since Tuesday, with cool weather expected to remain until New Year’s Day.

Officials reported the temperature this morning was 6°C at the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint and 8°C at the ranger office of Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district. It was the 5th time moey khab was spotted this winter, the third day in a row as of Thursday, drawing 4,449 visitors—3,206 Thais and 1,243 foreigners—from Christmas evening, Kriangkrai Chaiphicet, chief of the national park said.

Visitors were also greeted by the first sunlight, passing through the cold fog on the mountaintop.

(Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

(Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

The Northern Meteorological Centre said another cold air mass from China has covered the northern part of Thailand and would continue until January.

The North might see scattered rain this weekend and cold air in the morning, the centre said.