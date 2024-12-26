Chinese man held for pledging fake gold at pawn shops in Pattaya

Deng Huanyou, a Chinese national, 29, seated, is seen at Pattaya police station after he was arrested for pledging fake gold items at pawn shops in this beach town in Chon Buri province. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A 29-year-old Chinese man believed responsible for fraud by duping pawn shops in Pattaya with fake gold ornaments has been arrested in this beach town.

Tourist police arrested Deng Huanyou, a Chinese national, and seized from him a gold bracelet weighing 3.5 baht, a pawn ticket and 80,000 baht cash on Pattaya Sai 3 Road in Bang Lamung district on Wednesday night, according to Pol Col Man Rodthong, commander of the Tourist Police bureau’s division 1.

Earlier, operators of pawn shops filed complaints with Pattaya police that a foreign national had allegedly pawned fake gold ornaments with them. The shops later found out that the "gold" items were fake.

This prompted Pol Lt Gen Saksira Pheuk-am, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, to order tourist police to trace down the accused Chinese man, who was later identified as Deng Huanyou.

The tourist police investigators later obtained clues that Mr Deng had pawned a fake gold bracelet at a popular pawn shop in Pattaya. Shortly after the Chinese suspect emerged from the shop, the officers stopped him for a search. The fake gold bracelet, weighing 3 baht, and other items were seized, said senior tourist police during the media briefing.

Mr Deng went into shock when the arresting team found the evidence. His legs trembled and he eventually fell to the ground. Officers had to lift him up.

The Chinese suspect confessed to the charges and was handed over to Pattaya police on charges of fraud.