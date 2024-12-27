Governor stands by limit cut

Listen to this article

Chadchart: More measures on way

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt defended the city's new speed limit regulations, saying they would improve road safety and reduce fatalities following widespread criticism on social media.

Mr Chardchart, accompanied by his deputies, advisers and Sitthiporn Somkidsan, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA) Office of Transport and Traffic, on Thursday explained the rationale behind the city speed limits at City Hall.

Bangkok, said the governor, was one of only 15 places worldwide that still permitted an 80 km/h speed limit, while other countries have adopted lower thresholds, including the Philippines, which imposes a city speed limit of 40 km/h.

Studies on fatality risks from crash impacts indicated that the likelihood of death is 20% if the speed is 60 km/h, and the likelihood of death increases to 60% if the speed is 80 km/h.

Despite a speed limit of 80 km/h, findings showed that most motorists in Bangkok typically drive at an average speed of 50 km/h.

Mr Chadchart said the new limits aim to reduce road fatalities and improve safety, noting they could cut the fatality rate up to threefold. "Speeding is a major cause of deaths, as seen in the case of Dr Kratai. In future, technology like speed cameras will be used to enforce traffic laws, similar to practices in other countries," he said.

He was referring to Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, who was struck by a policeman riding a Ducati motorcycle at a crossing on Phaya Thai Road in Ratchathewi district on Jan 21, 2022. The accident caused a huge uproar as the policeman seemed oblivious to the crossing.

The governor urged motorists to respect traffic rules or face consequences such as insurance claims being denied if they are found to be speeding. He added the speed limits may be further reduced in specific areas like schools and residential communities to minimise accidents and losses.

Published in the Royal Gazette on Monday and taking immediate effect, the new maximum speed limit of 60 km/h is imposed on most roads in the capital, except major thoroughfares, and 50km/h near the Grand Palace.

The exempt roads are: Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bang Na-Trat Road, Srinakarin Road, Phahon Yothin Road, Ram Intra Road, Ratchaphruek Road, Baromratchonnanee Road, Kanlapaphruek Road, Rom Klao Road, Suwinthawong Road, Chaengwattana Road, Rama III Road and Srinakarin-Rom Klao Road.

On the following 10 roads close to the Grand Palace, the speed limit is now 50km/h, with an additional "no honking of horns" stipulation: Ratchadamnoen Nai Road, Na Phra That Road, Prachan Road, Na Phra Lan Road, Sanam Chai Road, Kalayana Maitri Road, Thai Wang Road, Maha Rat Road, Rachini Road and Setthakan Road.

Mr Chadchart said the BMA also introduced other measures to improve road safety, including installing more street lights, upgrading more than 1,000 pedestrian crossings and addressing risks at 100 accident black spots.

"These efforts have resulted in a 9% decrease in road accident fatalities in Bangkok, which shows that it is on the right track, and the speed limit initiative is another step towards reducing fatalities," he said.

The new speed limits have received mixed reactions online, with some expressing approval tinged with sarcasm. Critics suggested installing speed limit signs, not just traffic cameras for fines, to remind motorists.

Others argued that stricter enforcement of existing laws, such as those requiring seatbelts and penalising drunk driving, was also essential.

Some sceptics questioned how the new speed limits could address accidents caused by reckless drivers, such as those who run red lights and put other people's lives at risk.

Pol Maj Gen Thawat Wongsanga, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau in charge of traffic, said that all concerned parties agreed to the new speed limits as a necessary step to improving traffic discipline and enhancing road safety.