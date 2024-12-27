Stricter laws for drunk motorists

Drunk drivers will face harsher punishment next year, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit says, adding the ministry would work with the Interior Ministry to increase penalties.

Mr Suriya yesterday expressed concern over traffic accidents, particularly those caused by drunk driving, drivers distracted by smartphones, drowsy driving, speeding and violating traffic laws.

Data from the Don't Drive Drunk Foundation from the previous New Year showed traffic accidents resulted in 284 fatalities and 2,307 injuries in that period.

He said the ministry has been working with various agencies to propose legal amendments, including stricter penalties for drunk driving without suspended punishment. This aims to reduce road accidents and casualties.

Mr Suriya said the current law, which has been in effect for over two years, has not sufficiently solved the issue of repeat offenders.

He said effective enforcement of the law also needs to be carried out.

The new law aims to strengthen the rules and enforce punishments by reducing leniency and ensuring stricter enforcement.

Once concluded, the proposal will be submitted to the cabinet for approval.

The ministry has ordered agencies such as the departments of Land Transport, Airports, Marine, Highways, Rural Roads and Rail Transport to ensure safe and smooth travel for the public to prevent accidents during the holiday season.

The ministry has set a target to reduce accidents during the New Year period, particularly aiming for zero accidents in public transport systems.

From today to Jan 5, about 2.3 million passengers are expected to use public transport, a 12.99% increase from the previous year.

Public transport agencies have also been ordered to ensure that vehicles, particularly buses, meet safety standards.

Meanwhile, local administrative organisations have been instructed to ensure all railway crossings are well-maintained to prevent accidents.