Phuket sees tourist influx for NY break

Tourists visit a walking street in the Old Town zone of Phuket. The province is expecting almost 8 billion baht to be generated from more than 230,000 visitors between Dec 28 and Jan 1, says Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Phuket office. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

A huge influx of tourists is expected in many Thai destinations during the New Year holiday, with Phuket anticipating 230,000 visitors from Dec 28-Jan 1.

Meanwhile, in northern Thailand, Chiang Mai Airport is prepared to receive 33,000 passengers a day over the period as people are consistently drawn to the mountainous region known for its hill tribes, elephants and digital nomad vibe.

In Phuket, Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, director of the provincial Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) office, said the province was expecting almost 8 billion baht to be generated from more than 230,000 visitors between Dec 28 and Jan 1, or roughly 35,000 baht per person on average.

The average daily expenses by tourists are estimated at 9,000 baht per person, which would help boost the local economy, he said.

He said the average hotel occupancy rate on the island during this period is in excess of 80%.

Mr Lertchai said some of the highlighted events during the New Year include countdown celebrations, concerts, firework displays and a coffee festival.

TAT Phuket, meanwhile, has launched a public transport campaign across the resort island, promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and buses as the primary modes of transport to alleviate traffic congestion and improve visitors' travel experience.

TAT also plans to enhance and modernise the line-up of traditional year-end spiritual activities to attract a younger audience.

Art toys will be incorporated into the spiritual traditions that are honoured each year, including at temples.

Mr Lertchai said the island has attracted more Australian visitors throughout this year.

He described Saudi Arabia as an emerging market full of potential that is also now waking to what Phuket has to offer.

Mr Lertchai said the TAT office is monitoring the number of visitors to the island province during the New Year so it can take measures to prevent high levels of congestion.

Despite the efforts to limit visitors, he said this year's income is expected to increase by 30%, rising from 388 billion to 450 billion baht.

Meanwhile, in Chiang Mai, Wg Cdr Ronnakorn Chalermsanyakorn, general manager of Chiang Mai Airport, recently led a launch ceremony for the airport's security workforce to make life safer and more convenient for passengers including tourists between Dec 27 to Jan 4.

Wg Cdr Ronnakorn said the airport is expecting to accommodate 205 flights a day during the holiday, increasing from the regular 196 flights.

The airport also aims to receive a daily average of 33,000 passengers, 22% more than the previous year, he said.

During the holiday when the airport is usually congested, visitors are advised to allocate more time for the check-in process and use the automated check-in system.