State railway 'ready' to take over high-speed rail

Construction of the elevated part of the high-speed rail tracks in Thailand. (File photo)

State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is ready to take over the high-speed rail (HSR) project that would connect Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao airports, if the contractor hired to carry out the project -- which has been delayed for five years -- is unable to finish the job, its chief said on Thursday.

Responding to concerns over the lengthy delay that were raised in a recent meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECP), SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the agency is prepared to take over the project from Asia Era One, which is a joint venture between CP Group and its partners.

If the current contractor is unable to make any progress in the project, the government might consider handing over the project to SRT. However, it will have to wait for a recommendation from the EECP before making such a move, he said, noting a decision on the matter is expected by the end of January.

SRT won't have any issues assuming the 120-billion-baht investment cost, because it is a state agency backed by the government, he said.

If the government decides the SRT should take over the project, all existing contracts with Asia Era One will be scrapped and an investigation will be launched to determine the party responsible for the five-year delay, said Mr Veeris.

The SRT chief said a takeover won't cause more delays, as construction can be based on the existing blueprint, without the need to redesign.

If the SRT were to take over the high-speed airport rail link project, the line would likely be operated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Alternatively, he said, the high-speed line could be managed by its subsidiary, SRT Electrified Train Co Ltd, which operates commuter services along the Red Line.

He vowed to quickly resolve the issues which are causing construction delays on the section between Bang Sue and Don Mueang.

Separately, the government's committee on Land Traffic System Regulation has approved in principle the proposal to extend the Yellow Line monorail from Lat Phrao to Ratchayothin, which will connect the monorail line with the BTS Green Line and MRT Blue Line.

The news was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit after a commitee meeting on Monday.

The proposal by the Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) to build the 2.6-km extension had been shelved in October last year due to the lack of interest.

The committee also approved an adjustment to the Red Line's extension to Mahachai in Samut Sakhon, which will now begin at Wongwian Yai instead of Hua Lamphong.