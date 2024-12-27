Driver killed, at least 8 injured as bus crashes into trees

Listen to this article

A rescue volunteer helps passengers stranded inside the Air Muang Loei bus exit the vehicle following an accident in Chumphae district, Khon Kaen province, on Friday morning. (Photo: MittraphapRoad Facebook account)

A bus carrying passengers to celebrate the New Year holiday lost control and crashed into trees in Khon Kaen province on Friday, killing the driver and injuring eight others.

Pol Lt Lanthae Chanabua, a deputy superintendent at Chumphae police station, told JS100 Radio that the double-decker bus, with 36 people on board, including a driver, veered off a curve and slammed into some trees at kilometre marker 225 on Road 201 in Chumphae district around 6.30am.

The accident killed driver Wanchai Pongkhan and injured eight passengers, two of whom are in serious condition, according to Thairath Online. All were sent to Chumphae Hospital.

Pol Lt Lanthae said that the bus, operated by Air Muang Loei, left Bangkok for Chiang Khan district in Loei province on Thursday night, with the passengers returning home or travelling in the northeastern province during the long break.

The officer said the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel, as the incident took place early in the morning. Police found no evidence on the road surface indicating that he attempted to brake, he added.

Roads from Khon Kaen to Loei are locally known as Maliwan Road, comprising Road 201 and a section of Road 12.