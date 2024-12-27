Traffic police figure upgraded to ‘Sarawat Choey AI’

More will be deployed if system performs well

The Sarawat Choey AI figure stands on the back of a police truck to detect traffic violators in the busy Ratchaprasong intersection in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Screenshot)

The long-standing traffic police figure in Thailand, known as 'Jah Choey' or Pol Sgt Idly Silent, has been promoted to police major after 17 years of service.

With this promotion, the nickname has been changed to 'Sarawat Choey AI'.

The new model now uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to assist police in detecting traffic violations, Pol Lt Col Tossaporn Kleebkaew, deputy superintendent of Traffic Police Division said on Friday.

Sarawat Choey AI is capable of detecting parking in prohibited areas, riding without helmets and driving on the wrong side of the road. The recorded data will be sent to officers for verification before issuing tickets or fines.

The first deployment of Sarawat Choey AI occurred on Wednesday in front of centralwOrld shopping complex in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok. The sculpture was placed on a police truck for mobility to various locations.

If the new version works well, more figures will be used in other areas across the city, Pol Lt Col Tossaporn said.

‘Jah Choey’ was first introduced to Thai motorists in 2007 to assist traffic police in their duties.