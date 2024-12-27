Cambodia to open consulate in Songkhla

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, left, and then-prime minister Srettha Thavisin have a discussion at Government House during his visit to Thailand on Feb 7, 2024. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Cambodian government has selected Songkhla as the location for its consulate-general office in Thailand.

The document signed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and obtained by the Khmer Times on Friday stated that his government has decided to set up the first consulate-general in Thailand in the southern border province.

The Cambodian online media did not elaborate on when the office will be established.

The decision followed talks between Hun Manet and then-prime minister Srettha Thavisin in February in Bangkok. It is a reciprocal gesture, as Thailand also plans to set up a consulate-general in Siem Reap.

About 1.2 million Cambodians are legally employed in Thailand, according to Cambodian Labour Ministry figures.