Cool New Year in the forecast

Single-digit temperatures seen five days in a row on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai

Tourists experience the morning chill on Doi Inthanon, the country’s highest peak at 2,565 metres above sea level, in Chiang Mai on Friday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

The North, Northeast and Central regions of Thailand will have cool weather over New Year, with the cold spell lasting until Jan 9, says the Thai Meteorological Department.

Forecasts show that many parts of the country will enjoy cold mornings, the department said on Friday.

From today until Jan 2, a strong cold air mass from China will cover upper Thailand, the upper southern region and the South China Sea. As a result, these areas will experience lower temperatures and stronger winds. Temperatures in the northeastern region will dip by 2–4 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures will be 5-11C.

Temperatures in the northern and central regions, including Bangkok and its surroundings, will dip by 1-3C. The lowest temperatures in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will be between 18 and 23C. The lowest temperatures in the North will be between 4 and 10C.

For the Southern region, a moderate northeast monsoon will pass over the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in more rain over the weekend. Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea will reach up to 2 metres. Between Monday and Thursday, the South will receive less rain, forecasters said.

In Chiang Mai, meanwhile, temperatures on Doi Inthanon, the country’s tallest peak, have been in the single digits, with frost on the ground for five days in a row. on Friday morning, the official low temperature was -0.4C.

Kriangkrai Chaiphiset, head of Doi Inthanon National Park, said the park has been welcoming many tourists wishing to experience the chilly weather, while pink Himalayan cherry flowers are in full bloom, adding to the area’s beauty.

Frost on the leaves at the top of Doi Inthanon in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai on Friday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)