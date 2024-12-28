Arrest made in influencer’s alcohol challenge death

Officers take Chanthaburi man into custody during raid in search of gambling evidence

Police officers seize mobile phones, a pistol and other items during a raid on the house of a man with an alleged link to a gambling operation. He also faces charges for allegedly hiring a young social media influencer to guzzle alcohol in exchange for 30,000 baht, leading to his death. (Photo: Police TV)

Police have arrested a man who they say hired a young social media influencer to guzzle a 350ml bottle of whiskey that led to the latter’s death at a party in Chanthaburi

The arrest took place when officers raided the suspect’s house on Saturday in search of evidence that might link him to a gambling website.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and local police in Chanthaburi raided the house of Ekkachart Meephrom, aka “Em Ekkachart”, in tambon Huai Sathon of Tha Mai district in the eastern province.

Mr Ekkachart was in the house during the raid. The officers seized a pistol, bank passbooks, mobile phones and SIM cards for examination to find out whether he was connected to the gambling website curriculum51.

During the operation, the officers also informed him that they had obtained an arrest warrant for him on a charge of recklessness causing death in connection with the alcohol-drinking challenge that led to the death of Thanakarn Kanthee, 21.

Police said that during questioning, Mr Ekkachart confessed to the offence.

Police from the Thung Benja station subsequently took Mr Ekkachart, 32, to the Chanthaburi Provincial Court to seek his detention for 12 days while they continue their investigation.

Police opposed bail and the court agreed, noting the seriousness of the offence with which he was charged. Reckless behaviour causing death carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Police told the court that the incident took place at a birthday party organised by Mr Ekkachart’s mother, Supranee Phoonkasi, in Tha Mai district of Chanthaburi on Dec 25.

Thanakarn, aka “Bank Leicester”, a Bangkok social media influencer with intellectual disabilities, arrived at about 11pm that night to meet Mr Ekkachart.

During the party, Mr Ekkachart challenged Thanakarn to drink a 350ml bottle of Regency whiskey with a cash offer of 10,000 baht per bottle.

Thanakarn, who was apparently drunk, accepted the challenge and quickly drank two bottles in 10-20 minutes. After drinking, he collapsed and later died, according to the police report submitted to the court.

The death sparked a barrage of criticism among netizens and members of the public.

A video showing Thanakarn drinking quickly amid a cheering crowd at the party has been widely circulated on the internet. Afterward, Thanakarn looked sick and reportedly vomited before he was taken to hospital where he died.

Thanakarn, a garland seller who found fame online for performing improvised rap songs to attract buyers, had been seen in several videos accepting paid challenges to drink alcohol rapidly in exchange for money. He said he was willing to do it in order to support his impoverished family.