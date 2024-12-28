Heavy rain and runoff hit Koh Phangan

Listen to this article

A pickup truck is swept into the sea at Thong Nai Phan on Koh Phangan on Saturday as heavy rain pounded several districts in Surat Thani province. (Photo: Koh Phangan Facebook)

SURAT THANI — Heavy rain pounded several districts in this southern Thai province and triggered runoff on the tourist island of Koh Phangan on Saturday.

An empty pickup truck parked on a road was was swept into the sea by surging runoff from surrounding hills in Thong Nai Phan village Moo 5 in tambon Phan Tai on Koh Phangan.

A video showing the pickup being swept away was posted on social media and went viral online.

Ban Thong Nai Phan school on the tourist island was also inundated. One school building and its canteen were under 30 centimetres of water. The strong current rapidly entered the compound, preventing school staff from moving belongings to higher ground in time. Fortunately, the school was closed for the New Year holidays.

Floodwaters on the main road in front of the Koh Phangan district hall, Super Cheap supermarket and convenience stores also kept rising due to mountain runoff. The road was impassable for small vehicles.

Elsewhere, in Tha Chana district of Surat Thani, heavy rain overwhelmed drainage outlets at village Moo 10 in tambon Samorthong, sending excessive water to flood roads. In Chaiya district, the flooding and forest runoff hit tambon Pak Mak.

Floodwater inundates the grounds at Ban Thong Nai Phan school on Koh Phangan. (Photo: Koh Phangan Facebook)

(Video: Yingyung Thamonzz Facebook)