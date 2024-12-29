Varawut slams treatment of disabled people

Varawut Silpa-archa

Minister of the Social Development and Human Security Varawut Silpa-archa has critcised the negative treatment of disabled people like Thanakarn "Bank Lester" Kanthee, who died after consuming a large amount of alcohol on a dare during a party in Chanthaburi on Wednesday night.

"I want the case of Bank Lester to be the last. Whoever takes advantage of disabled people like this, you are the disabled people of society. You are a burden to society," Mr Varawut said, adding that Thanakarn, 27, held a disability ID card since birth.

Police on Saturday said officers had arrested two suspects in Thanakarn's death. The first was Ekkachart Meephrom, 32, host of the party. He allegedly promised Thanakarn 10,000 baht for each 350ml bottle of whisky that he finished.

Police said officers also raided Mr Ekkachart's house in Chanthaburi and found possible evidence connecting him with a gambling website.

Pol Lt Gen Yingyot Thepchamnong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, said Mr Ekkachart was charged with recklessness causing the death of another person. The Chanthaburi Provincial Court denied his bail.

The police said if other suspected offences are found, additional charges will be filed against Mr Ekkachart.

The second suspect was identified as Thirawat Srirong, a 36-year-old influencer. He was charged with importing obscene data into a computer system for allegedly posting clips of Thanakarn being teased.

Mr Thirawat said Thanakarn downed two bottles of 350ml whisky, a glass of whisky and a glass of beer in the hope of receiving 30,000 baht from Mr Ekkachart, police said.