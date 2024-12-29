1 missing after boat capsizes off Thailand's Koh Phangan

A long-tailed boat that capsized in rough seas off Haad Rin beach, the venue of the Full Moon Party, on Koh Phangan early on Sunday. Twelve people have been rescued while a South Korean man is missing after the accident. (Photo: Koh Phangan Rescue Centre)

Surat Thani: A South Korean tourist is missing after a long-tailed boat capsized in bad weather off Koh Phangan early on Sunday morning.

The accident happened shortly after 3am when long-tailed boat No.38 was carrying 10 tourists and three sailors from Haad Rin Nok, also known as Sunrise beach, to Haad Tien East on the eastern side of Koh Phangan.

The 10 passengers were two Turkish nationals, four Thais, two Japanese, a German and a South Korean man, identified only as Hyun-jin, who is reported missing.

Pairat Kaewsrijan, the captain of the long-tailed boat, told Koh Phangan police that strong waves caused the boat to capsize about 400 metres off Haad Rin Nok beach. Local emergency rescuers and tourism operators sent boats to the scene and were able to rescue 12 tourists and sailors.

Heavy winds and strong currents were hampering the search for the missing Korean, Mr Pairat said.