Japanese man dies after Pattaya roadside fight with Thai-Briton

PATTAYA: A Japanese man, 27, died after being stabbed by a British-Thai man, 36, in a roadside fight early Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the Japanese man and a Thai man earlier tried to stop the British-Thai man from quarrelling with the latter’s girlfriend. The Thai-Briton punched the Japanese man in the face.

The Japanese national then punched him back, whereupon the dual national drew a knife and stabbed the Japanese man in the chest.

The Japanese national was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The British-Thai man, who appeared intoxicated, was arrested.