Three people die in hotel fire near Bangkok’s Khao San Road

Firefighters arrive to put out the fire at The Ember Hotel in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, late Sunday night. (Photo: Rama 199 Radio Centre)

Three people died and seven others were injured in a hotel fire near Khao San Road in Phra Nakhon District late Sunday night.

The fire broke out at The Ember Hotel on Tanee Road at 9.21pm Sunday.

Witnesses said it started on the fifth floor of the six-storey hotel. Firefighters controlled the flames in about an hour.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said about 40 people were inside the hotel and many of them were evacuated from the rooftop of the building by fire truck ladders.

One woman was found dead in Room 502 on the fifth floor. Two other injured people succumbed at hospital. Another victim was admitted to hospital for treatment after excessive smoke inhalation.

The governor said that firefighters put out the blaze quickly. He ordered the hotel closed pending its safety check.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire.