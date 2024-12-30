Tourists injured when bus rear-ends truck in Chumphon

Another tour bus gutted by fire in Lampang

Tourists on the road beside the damaged bus after it rear-ended a truck while taking European vacationers from Bangkok to Koh Phangan, in Sawi district in Chumphon province, early Monday morning. (Photo: Chumphon Karnkusol Songkroh Foundation)

Seventeen people were injured when a double-decker bus carrying European vacationers from Bangkok to Koh Phangan rear-ended a lorry in Chumphon province early Monday morning.

The bus had 45 people on board. It crashed into the rear of the lorry travelling in front of it on Road 41 in Sawi district about 4am, according to the Chumphon Karnkusol Songkroh Foundation.

The accident injured 17 people, who were taken taken to Sawi, Thung Tako and Chumphon hospitals for treatment, the rescue foundation said.

Matichon online said the bus was operated by Lawal Transport Co.

Sawi police deputy chief Pol Lt Kriengsak Wetchateng told Matichon the bus was heading to Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province.

Police said the driver told investigators he did not see the truck on the road ahead as he took a curve in the darkness.

Another double-decker bus was gutted by fire in an incident in Lampang province earlier on Sunday night. (continues below)

Firefighters douse the fire that engulfed a Viriyah Tour Co double-deck bus in Ko Kha district in Lampang province on Sunday night. (Photo: Lampang Rescue Association)

A bus operated by Viriyah Tour Co caught fire on Phayon Yothin Road in Ko Kha district around 9pm on Sunday. All passengers and crew escaped unhurt, according to the Lampang Rescue Association.

The bus was taking about 40 passengers from Bangkok to Chiang Mai city. The driver wisely stopped and ordered everybody off after noticing smoke and flames coming from the engine at the rear of the vehicle.

Viriyah Tour is a private interprovincial bus company operating on some routes under a concession from the Transport Co, a state enterprise of the Transport Ministry.