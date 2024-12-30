Factory mezzanine collapses, killing five men

Rescue workers prepare to break through the fallen mezzanine floor and recover the bodies of the five dead men at Thai Yanagawa Co factory in Sri Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri, on Monday morning. (Photo supplied)

PRACHIN BURI - Five workers were killed when a mezzanine floor they were relocating collapsed, inside an auto parts factory in Sri Maha Phot district on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at the Thai Yanagawa Co factory in Rojana Industrial Park in tambon Tha Tum about 9.35am on Monday.

Disaster mitigation officials said the big concrete mezzanine floor, 20 metres wide by 20 metres long, collapsed while it was being moved.

The steel structure supporting the mezzanine tilted and then the whole floor fell on the workers below, from a height of 2.50m.

Rescue workers were breaking through the fallen floor and rubble to retrieve the bodies of the five men.