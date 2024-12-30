Holiday road accidents claim 143 lives across Thailand

Rescue workers give first aid to an injured victim after a bus collided with a car in Muang district, Chaiyaphum, late Saturday night. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)

The number of road accidents in the first three days of New Year holiday travel neared 900, with more than 140. fatalities. Ayutthaya recorded the most accidents while Bangkok logged the most deaths.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Monday that from Dec 27 to 29 there were 872 traffic accidents, 143 deaths and 841 injured people.

Speeding was the most common cost of the accidents, followed by drink-driving. Motorcycles were the most common type of vehicle involved in the accidents.

The highest number of accidents, 35, and the highest number of injured people, 32, were reported in the central plain province of Ayutthaya while Bangkok had the highest number of fatalities, seven.

Mr Tawee said that most New Year travellers had already arrived at their destinations and were partying. Therefore, he ordered officials concerned to seriously enforce laws against drink-driving.

On Dec 29 (Sunday) alone, there were 280 traffic accidents, 47 deaths and 269 injured people. The most accidents, 12, and the highest death toll, 10, happened in the southern province of Surat Thani. Lop Buri in the Central Plain also recorded 10 deaths. The highest number of fatalities, four, occurred in the northeastern province of Sakon Nakhon.