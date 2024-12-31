Elephants to get birth control shots to limit population

A herd of wild elephants raids a sugar cane farm in tambon Khao Mai Kaew in Kabin Buri district of Prachin Buri early this month. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry is looking to use birth control shots on wild elephants to limit their population and lessen attacks on humans.

Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said he ordered the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) and related sectors to adopt the measure as a part of the ministry's wild elephant population control initiative.

According to Mr Chaloemchai, Thailand is reported to have at least 4,000 wild elephants, with its birth rate up by 7-8% a year. The wild elephants' population is predicted to grow to at least 6,000 in the next four years, which is inconsistent with shrinking forest areas.

Moreover, at least 240 people have died and 208 injured as a result of attacks by wild elephants since 2012.

The DNP is now setting guidelines for the population control measure, with a test run to be piloted targeting elephants in border forests in the eastern region next month.

The minister said the measure would expand to other areas if the pilot attempt were successful.

"The population control initiative is aimed at reducing conflict between the wild animals and communities, which leads to sustainable and harmonious living between humans and wildlife," said Mr Chaloemchai.

According to DNP director-general Atthapol Charoenchansa, the DNP, in cooperation with the Centre of Elephant and Wildlife Health of Chiang Mai University's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, is set to give "SpayVac" to wild elephants in an attempt to control the elephant population.

A SpayVac shot targeting female elephants delivers a birth control effect lasting seven years. The shots, which do not alter the elephants' behaviour or physical features, only regulate their hormone levels to keep them from conceiving.

The shots were piloted in seven female elephants in April with no side effects, he said.

"[The initiative] can help keep hundreds of people [living by forest land] safe while conserving the wild elephants," said Mr Atthapol.