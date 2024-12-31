Moo Deng voted best story of 2024, beats Icon Group fraud

Listen to this article

Moo Deng and her mum at Khao Khoew Open Zoo on Dec 24. (Photo: Kha Moo and the Gang Facebook account)

Moo Deng the baby pygmy hippo has been crowned the best story of 2024 in a nationwide poll, edging out the alleged Icon Group fraud committed by celebrities and other well-known figures.

The cute superstar at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province received 26.43% of the votes in a Suan Dusit poll released on Tuesday, while 24.54% of respondents selected the Icon Group scandal.

News about the bouncy little hippo also beat the Constitutional Court's order to disband the Move Forward Party, the tragic bus inferno that killed students from Uthai Thani province on a field trip to Bangkok, and the flooding in the northern and southern regions.

Suan Dusit University asked 14,246 people across the country, both online and on the ground, from Dec 13-27 what was the best story of 2024 that included either politicians, entertainment stars, sports figures or influenial people.

Politically, Prime Minister and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra comfortably won over People's Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun, receiving 36.77% support against 20.14% for Ms Sirikanya.

People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut gained 35.89% of the responses against 22.44% for Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.

Suan Dusit Poll president Pornpan Buathong said the popularity of the Moo Deng story, which captivated much of the world, reflected the sentiment felt by Thais this year, made stressful by hard news like the Icon Group case and the end of Move Forward .

Moo Deng, together with her images and dolls, appeared everywhere this year - from her zoo home in Chon Buri to Government House and in several places around the world.

She even supposedly correctly picked Donald Trump of the Republican party to beat Kamala Harris of the Democratic party in the US election last month.