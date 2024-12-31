Teen's firecracker starts blaze that guts shop

Flames engulf the Yi Jab general store in Krathoon Baen district, Samut Sakhon, on Monday night. (Photo: the Samut Sakhon office of the Public Relation Department)

SAMUT SAKHON - An exploding firecracker lit by a teenage youth is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed a large store in Krathum Baen district on Monday night.

The blaze totally gutted the Yi Jab general store, a one-rai sized building on Setthakit Road in tambon Tha Mai.

Witnesses said a teenager lit a firework immediately in front of the shop about 8pm on Monday. Instead of heading up into the sky it detonated inside the container, spraying burning debris in all directions.

The explosion ignited New Year fireworks on sale near the front of the shop, starting a major conflagration.

Explosions inside the shop started fires that quickly engulfed the entire building. Customers, employees and security volunteers fled for their lives. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Samut Sakhon governor Narit Niramaiwong said the shop had no permit to sell fireworks. Damage was initially estimated at 5 million baht.