Wild elephants spoil New Year celebration for Korat villagers

Villagers in tambon Lampiek in Khon Buri district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, stand ready to guard their farms on Monday night against the wild elephants coming from Thap Lan National Park. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Farmers near Thap Lan National Park are in no mood to party-in the New Year, they have their hands full protecting their crops against raiding wild elephants.

As people nationwide celebrate the countdown on New Year's Eve, about 40 farmers in tambon Lampiek of Khon Buri district will be taking turns guarding their fields.

A herd of hungry elephants damaged 40 jackfruit trees owned by Boonkong Mile and cassava crops in Ban Nong Khae Sai on Sunday night.

Chaiyan Uansa-art, kamnan of tambon Lampiek, said they have to patrol the areas close to the national park around the clock.

A drone flown by the park had spotted an elephant herd 80 to 100 strong on the fringe of the park boundary on Thursday. They were believed to be the same animals that raided the jackfruit orchard and cassava fields three days later.

Mr Chaiyan said farmers were frustrated by the threat to their livelihood posed by the elephants. They were due to start harvesting their produce. They had spent many years working, planting and caring for their orchards and fields, so they could earn a living, he said.

As the villagers endure the cold nights standing guard over their farms, they can hear the sounds from afar of other villages celebrating the arrival of the New Year, he said. But not for them.

Tambon Lampiek and its neighbours mainly grow fruit, primarily jackfruit and durian, and cassava. (continues below)

Local officials view the damage caused to fruit trees by wild elephants on Sunday, in Khon Buri district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The farmers work with volunteers and park rangers in trying to contain the elephants inside the park, but the animals are drawn to the ready supply of food in nearby in Ban Nong Khae Sai and other villages in the district.

Thap Lan park chief Prawatsart Chanthep said on Dec 26 that rangers and villagers had been battling the animals' depredations. The elephants were clearly determined to leave the park in search of food.

Mr Prawatsart commended the villagers and volunteers for their understanding of the situation. They showed no sign of giving up the fight, he said.