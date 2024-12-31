Swede bitten by macaque in Lop Buri

Macaques at Phra Prang Sam Yot, Lop Buri. (File photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

A Swedish tourist was bitten on the neck by a macaque while visiting Phra Prang Sam Yot, one of the most popular landmarks in Lop Buri province .

Joel Gilbert was taken by rescue workers to Phra Narai Maharat Hospital, for treatment and vaccination.

Phra Prang Sam Yot caretaker Banjerd Roisaensuk said the macaques in the area have attacked humans before. Their aggression could be triggered by many factors, including just standing too close to them or their young.

Mr Banjerd said the attack on Monday evening could have been prevented if police had a stronger presence there. The area had been overrun by macaques for quite some time.

Previous efforts by the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to control the macaque population in the area had reduced their numbers, but the monkeys just kept returning there, he said.

The macaques had a reputation for snatching items from unwary visitors. Tourists were advised to refrain from wearing glasses and headbands and carrying brightly coloured bags in the area. These would attract the agttention of the monkeys, he said.

Police also warn visitors who want to take photos with the macaques to be extra careful.