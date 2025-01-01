Thailand's provincial administrations reformed to aid public

Thailand's Interior Ministry has reformed provincial administrations across the country by appointing four deputy governors to oversee its initiatives in public welfare, security, social affairs, and social economy.

Spokeswoman Traisuree Traisaranakul said Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, also a deputy prime minister, has handed a policy to its agencies to adapt to challenges and changes in both social and economic dimensions this year.

As a result, the ministry has restructured its provincial administration, allowing each provincial governor to have four deputies to help with the administrative work.

She said the first deputy oversees security issues, including suppressing illegal acts that are a threat to society, informal debt and illicit drugs.

The second deputy is responsible for economic affairs, including helping create jobs, income, and opportunities for people in their province. "Poverty is a problem that undermines the potential and development of the people and the country, so we need to have a person to take care of the issue at the provincial level," she said.

The third deputy handles public service work and enhances state services with technologies, allowing people to access the service more easily, she said.

The fourth deputy manages social affairs and is responsible for building strong communities and preventing people from dangers arising from both human actions and natural disasters.

"The new provincial administrative structure will eventually be carried down to the district administrative structure in the same manner, resulting in the execution of the Ministry of Interior's policies in every community and village throughout the nation," she said.

She said Mr Anutin believes that the results of the new structure, which directly addresses public needs, will bear fruit in the next couple of years, alleviating poverty and promoting happiness.

Earlier, Mr Anutin said every governor and administrator is expected to see their constituents more often and address social issues directly.

He said all governors were gearing up for the new administrative structure.

When asked if the new structure is an attempt to eliminate internal conflict inside the ministry, he said he wanted the ministry to prioritise public services.