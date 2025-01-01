Adjustments to Thailand's 'innovative health services' sought

Dr Jadej Thammatacharee, right, talks with pharmacist Wiboonchai Pantip, left, about the implementation of the innovative health services scheme in Nan province. (Photo: Aphaluck Bhatiasevi)

Expansion of "innovative health services" under the universal coverage scheme will require adjustments that consider patient-centred services while adhering to efficient use of resources, according to Dr Jadej Thammatacharee, Secretary-General of the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

To expand these services, it is important to consider the practical needs of patients and service providers, he said, during a recent visit to Nan where he met members of a provincial civil society group and visited a pharmacist and dental clinic.

Dr Jadej said he wanted to listen to practitioners about their experiences in implementing the innovative health services scheme, launched earlier this year.

The scheme was introduced to save health care costs, reduce overcrowding in hospitals and cut long waiting times for patients, he said.

"It is important for both the people who receive the services and the service providers to trust and take ownership of this system" he added.

Under the scheme, patients can obtain seven types of service from partnering units in their locality, including pharmacies, nursing and midwifery clinics, physiotherapy clinics, medical technology clinics, traditional medicine clinics, and alternative medicine clinics.

Over 13,000 clinics are currently registered with the innovative health services scheme in 46 provinces, and there are plans to expand the scheme nationwide.

Dr Jadej said the scheme is progressing well, but there are several issues that need to be fine-tuned and that have to be raised with the deciding committee.

Dr Jadej Thammatacharee, Secretary-General of the National Health Security Office, centre, is discussing with dentist Nathana Suksansirikul, left, and her colleagues on their experiences in joining the innovative health services scheme. Aphaluck Bhatiasevi

These range from adjustments in types of services provided by partnering units to the requirements under the current reporting system.

For instance, a patient can visit a pharmacy with two or more ailments, while the current computer-based reporting form allows the servicing unit to report only one ailment per visit, he said.

Another issue is that some pharmacies that have already enrolled in the scheme unrealistically report a high number of patients they prescribe over-the-counter medicines to per day, added Dr Jadej.

Mr Wiboonchai Pantip, a community pharmacist, said since enrolling with the NHSO, he has regularly received patients under the scheme, adding that he spends about 10 minutes on each patient.

The scheme is strictly reserved for patients with one or more of 16 health conditions that can be treated by over-the-counter medicines, he said, adding that that some patients must be referred to a hospital.

Each pharmacy under the scheme receives 180 baht for each patient they serve per day.

For dental services, each patient is allocated one treatment per session, while some patients can receive more than one service, said Dr Jadej, adding that a patient can have a tooth filling and dental hygiene during one visit. Patients under the universal coverage scheme can obtain dental services without payment thrice per year, where the service providers are allocated.

Dentist Nathana Suksansirikul, who works in the only dental clinic that joined the scheme in Nan, said they have received positive feedback from local residents. "On average, we receive 10-15 patients [per day], and the number is increasing," she added.