4 injured in separate firework explosions in Korat, Pattaya

A man sustain serious injuries to his five fingers in a firework explosion during a New Year countdown event in Nakhon Rachasima on Tuesday night. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Four people were injured, two seriously, in separate firework explosions during New Year countdown events in Nakhon Ratchasima and Chon Buri's Pattaya.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, two men sustained serious injuries in giant firework explosions during New Year countdown activities in Wang Nam Khieo and Chalerm Prakiart districts on Tuesday night.

Somyos Butsadee, 35, had serious injuries to his five fingers at Udomsappattana housing estate in Wang Nam Khieo district. Rescue workers gave him first aid before sending him to Wang Nam Khieo Hospital.

In Chalerm Prakiat district, Natthawat Thangphudsa, 27, was seriously injured in his left hand with all fingers sustaining deep wounds. He was sent to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

In Pattaya, a Chinese man and a Thai woman were injured when a group of foreigners incorrectly lit fireworks, causing shrapnel to scatter over the area during a New Year countdown event in Pattaya.

Rescue workers went to Soi Phra Tamnak 5 in Pattaya town in Bang Lamung district at 10.36pm after being alerted about a firework explosion on a beach there. They found a Chinese man, identified only as Xiong, sustained injuries to his body and legs. Thanna-orn Chaksarn, 42, sustained minor shrapnel injuries to her chin. Both were given first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The rescue team found two boxes of fireworks abandoned in the area. Witnesses said the injured were drinking on the beach when a group of foreign nationals lit fireworks several times despite being warned not to do so by people. Suddenly, incorrectly-lit fireworks caused shrapnel to scatter over the area. Many tourists fled in panic and two were injured.