Holiday traffic accidents claim 215 lives in 5 days across Thailand

Bangkok-bound traffic is heavy on Highway 1 (Phahon Yothin Highway) in Nakhon Sawan province on Wednesday. (Photo: Chalit Pumruang)

New Year holiday traffic accidents claimed 215 lives and injured 1,354 people across Thailand in five days from Dec 27 to 31.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said that the casualties resulted from 1,398 traffic accidents during the period.

According to the minister, the highest death toll, 10, was recorded in both Bangkok and Nonthaburi.

The most accidents, 44, occurred in Ayuthaya and the highest number of injured people, 43, was reported in Phuket. Eleven out of 77 provinces nationwide were free of traffic fatalities.

On Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve – alone, there were 262 traffic accidents in which 36 people were killed and 245 others were injured.

Speeding was the most common cause of the accidents (42.75%), followed by drink-driving (24.43%) and cutting-in (21.37%), Mr Somsak said.

Mr Somsak said there was traffic congestion on main and minor highways on Wednesday because people were returning to Bangkok and other provinces of economic significance after New Year celebrations Tuesday night.

Suriya Singhakamol, director-general of the Department of Probation, said that from Dec 27 to 31, 4,020 drivers were on probation. They consisted of 3,884 drunk drivers, 132 motorists who abused drugs and four reckless drivers.

The highest number of drink-driving cases, 397, was reported in Chiang Mai, followed by 294 in Bangkok and 258 in Samut Prakan, he said.