Mass return to Bangkok begins

Tens of thousands of people flocked to bus terminals and provincial railway stations on Wednesday to return to the capital following the end of the New Year holiday.

According to the state-run Transport Co, an estimated 70,000–90,000 people were expected to travel back to Bangkok by bus and passenger van on Wednesday, making between 4,200 and 4,500 trips. On Tuesday, 58,749 people returned to the city, completing 3,556 trips.

Acting Transport Co president Atthawit Rakjamroon said on Wednesday that he instructed the state-run company to have extra buses, drivers, and service staff on standby to accommodate the influx of passengers. He added that all buses arriving at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station would drop passengers at Gate 3, ensuring convenient connections with other modes of public transport.

Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal is serviced by the Red and Blue electric rail lines, city buses, and taxis.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote emphasised that all public transport providers had been instructed to strictly adhere to safety protocols.

Transport Co collaborated with various agencies, including the Department of Land Transport, to ensure passenger safety. All buses undergo thorough safety inspections, and drivers are tested for drugs and alcohol. For journeys exceeding four hours, two drivers are required to ensure no one drives for an extended period.

State Railway of Thailand (SRT) governor Veeris Ammarapala noted that more New Year travellers were expected to return to Bangkok on Wednesday evening.

To meet the demand, five additional trains were provided: one from Hat Yai, two from the northeastern provinces of Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani, one from Chiang Mai, and another from Uttaradit's Sila-at district.

He added that SRT staff were stationed at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station to assist travellers.