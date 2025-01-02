4 people injured in New Year firework accidents

Listen to this article

Four people were injured, two seriously, in separate firework accidents during New Year countdown events in Nakhon Ratchasima and Chon Buri's Pattaya, while firework-related fires were reported in several other provinces.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, two men sustained serious injuries in Wang Nam Khieo and Chalerm Prakiart districts on Tuesday night.

Somyos Butsadee, 35, suffered serious injuries to five fingers at Udomsappattana housing estate in Wang Nam Khieo district. Rescue workers gave him first aid before sending him to Wang Nam Khieo Hospital.

In Chalerm Prakiat district, Natthawat Thangphudsa, 27, was seriously injured in his left hand, with all fingers having deep wounds. He was sent to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

In Pattaya, a Chinese man and a Thai woman were injured when a group of foreigners recklessly lit fireworks that went astray during a New Year countdown event in Pattaya.

Rescue workers were called to the scene in Bang Lamung district at 10.36pm.

They found a Chinese man, identified only as Xiong, with injuries to his body and legs. Thanna-orn Chaksarn, 42, sustained minor injuries to her chin. Both were given first aid before being taken to a nearby hospital.

The rescue team found two boxes of fireworks abandoned in the area. Witnesses said the injured were drinking on the beach when a group of foreign nationals lit fireworks several times despite being warned not to do so.

Suddenly, some fireworks went astray, causing many tourists to flee in panic and injuring the man and woman.

In Chon Buri's Bang Saen, police said they were investigating a fire at a beachside restaurant that was reported at 1am. There were no reports of injuries.

Customers were partying when the fire broke out, and it is initially believed to have been caused by a firework, police said.

In Nonthaburi's Muang district, four wooden houses were destroyed in a blaze reportedly caused by a falling firework.

Thosapol, 51, a municipal worker, said that he was trying to sleep when a smouldering firework landed on his house. The fire spread quickly, engulfing his house and others nearby.

Police and forensic workers examined the scene yesterday and said they would review CCTV footage to determine the cause and identify those responsible.